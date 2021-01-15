NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,309 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,681,000 after buying an additional 2,577,992 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1,225.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 958,499 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $93,981,000 after purchasing an additional 886,199 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 30.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581,385 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $351,155,000 after purchasing an additional 841,840 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 237.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $136,240,000 after purchasing an additional 764,076 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.6% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,361,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $296,467,000 after purchasing an additional 580,158 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.85.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,094,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.03 and a 200 day moving average of $121.11. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

