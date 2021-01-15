Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLSN. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Nielsen during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Nielsen by 33.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 321.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter.

NLSN traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $22.08. 60,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,544,604. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.69 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

