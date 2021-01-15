NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Trading Down 0.2%

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.10 and last traded at $34.31. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.

Separately, Danske upgraded NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.00.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, Australia, Asia, and internationally.

