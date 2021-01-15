NFX Coin (NFXC) Hits Market Capitalization of $541,292.22

NFX Coin (CURRENCY:NFXC) traded down 83.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. NFX Coin has a total market cap of $541,292.22 and $1,242.00 worth of NFX Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFX Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NFX Coin has traded 35.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00036330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00111697 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00063418 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00244932 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00058630 BTC.

NFX Coin Token Profile

NFX Coin’s total supply is 148,512,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,898,556 tokens. NFX Coin’s official website is nfxcoin.io

Buying and Selling NFX Coin

