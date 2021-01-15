NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 478821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.56.

NFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$23.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Laurentian upped their target price on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of -15.04.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$884.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$678.49 million. On average, research analysts predict that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.35%.

In related news, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 137,700 shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,379,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,017,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$123,133,376.40.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

