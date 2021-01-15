NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at BMO Capital Markets

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFI. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$23.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

TSE NFI opened at C$31.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.77. NFI Group Inc. has a one year low of C$9.12 and a one year high of C$33.94. The firm has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$884.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$678.49 million. Equities analysts predict that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 137,700 shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$24.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,379,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,017,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$123,133,376.40.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

