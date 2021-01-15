NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$884.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$678.49 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NFI. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities raised shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$23.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$23.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NFI opened at C$31.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.02. NFI Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$9.12 and a 12-month high of C$33.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.35%.

In related news, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 137,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,379,158.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,017,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,133,376.40.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

