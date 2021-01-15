NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Short Interest Update

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 156.7% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 566,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NSRCF remained flat at $$0.07 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,633. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06. NextSource Materials has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.08.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

