NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextGen Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.96.

NextGen Healthcare stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,674. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 130.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $22.46.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.04 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $84,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,908.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 114.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 1,986.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 16.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

