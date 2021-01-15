NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.24-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $140-142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.37 million.NextGen Healthcare also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.92-0.98 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.96.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NXGN opened at $21.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $22.46. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.13, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $84,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,908.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.