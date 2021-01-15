NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised NextEra Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.69.

Shares of NYSE NEP traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.33. 36,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,906. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -57.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 396.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,684,238 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $160,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,988 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $69,611,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $57,308,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $38,983,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,897 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,757,000 after buying an additional 293,712 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

