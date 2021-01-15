NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 114.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. United Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $593,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $6,999,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $82.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.54.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

