NEXT plc (NXT.L) (LON:NXT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7,848.00

NEXT plc (NXT.L) (LON:NXT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7,848 ($102.53) and last traded at GBX 7,832 ($102.33), with a volume of 45634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,604 ($99.35).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut NEXT plc (NXT.L) to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,500 ($58.79) in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NEXT plc (NXT.L) from GBX 5,500 ($71.86) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NEXT plc (NXT.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,111.83 ($66.79).

The stock has a market cap of £10.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 640.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,966.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,132.04.

In other NEXT plc (NXT.L) news, insider Jane Shields sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,762 ($88.35), for a total value of £2,366,700 ($3,092,108.70). Also, insider Amanda James sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,423 ($96.98), for a total value of £77,941.50 ($101,831.07). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,800 shares of company stock valued at $317,361,150.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

