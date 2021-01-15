New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.83

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.83 and last traded at $64.53, with a volume of 4683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.45.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.54.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.72.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.33). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 175.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,144,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after buying an additional 29,315 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 652,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $21,693,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 25,869.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 285,083 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 203,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

