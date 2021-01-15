New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,257 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,257 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Target by 154.7% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,703,000 after buying an additional 928,437 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Target by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,692,000 after purchasing an additional 321,139 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Target by 204.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 470,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,943,000 after purchasing an additional 315,851 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 432,475 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,080,000 after acquiring an additional 246,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,207,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

