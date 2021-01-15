New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 20,864 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,864 shares during the quarter. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF makes up about 2.5% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.84% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HEZU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after buying an additional 32,253 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at about $10,801,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 51,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HEZU traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $31.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,707. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $19.36 and a 52 week high of $33.15.

