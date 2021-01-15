New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $834,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,120,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,073,000 after purchasing an additional 232,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,610 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,740,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,477,000 after purchasing an additional 271,371 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 921,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,482,000 after purchasing an additional 72,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 884,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,412,000 after purchasing an additional 170,767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.45. 516,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,542. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $75.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average of $68.92.

