Neutron Trading Down 24.7% Over Last Week (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 32.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutron has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. Neutron has a market cap of $135,549.34 and $191.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neutron alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00033674 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Dark.Build (DARK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00039069 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.