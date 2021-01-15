NeutriSci International Inc. (NU.V) (CVE:NU) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

NeutriSci International Inc. (NU.V) (CVE:NU) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.12. NeutriSci International Inc. (NU.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 250,899 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.99 million and a P/E ratio of -8.08.

About NeutriSci International Inc. (NU.V) (CVE:NU)

NeutriSci International Inc develops, markets, and distributes nutraceutical products in Canada. Its products include Neuenergy, an energy chewable tablet that provides focus and mental clarity; and BluScience, a nutraceutical product. The company sells its products through a distribution network of retail and online channels.

