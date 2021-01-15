NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Short Interest Up 154.9% in December

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 154.9% from the December 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NMTC opened at $1.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.60.
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile
