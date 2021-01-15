NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Short Interest Up 154.9% in December

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 154.9% from the December 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NMTC opened at $1.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.60.

Get NeuroOne Medical Technologies alerts:

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and other related brain related disorders.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.