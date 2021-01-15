Network International’s (NWITY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NWITY. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Network International in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Network International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of NWITY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,800. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. Network International has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $8.48.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

