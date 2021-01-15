NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Position Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 769.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NetApp by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.84. The stock had a trading volume of 927,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,980. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.40. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. NetApp’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NetApp from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.15.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.