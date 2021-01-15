Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Trading Down 7.7%

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) fell 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.61. 654,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 923,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $16.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Net Element had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 186.39%. Analysts predict that Net Element, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Net Element by 790.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Net Element by 439.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 61,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Net Element by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Net Element Company Profile (NASDAQ:NETE)

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools.

