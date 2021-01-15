Neblio (NEBL) Price Reaches $1.04 on Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $17.67 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neblio has traded 73.2% higher against the dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00002937 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00017575 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008157 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003573 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003082 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,344,743 coins and its circulating supply is 16,921,520 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

