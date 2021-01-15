NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 23.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $366.35 million and $37.12 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00004731 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00036555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00106697 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00060377 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00228753 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000615 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,546.47 or 0.82757432 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,911,019 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

NEAR Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

