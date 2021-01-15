NBT Bank N A NY Sells 833 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $341,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $19,065,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $126,108,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEM traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $54.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,997,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,423,797. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.59.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

