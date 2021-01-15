NBT Bank N A NY Sells 127,070 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 252,881 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 127,070 shares during the period. NBT Bancorp makes up 1.2% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $8,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NBTB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after purchasing an additional 70,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 55.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 62,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,118.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NBTB. TheStreet upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NBT Bancorp stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.76. 2,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $41.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.08. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.72.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $115.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

