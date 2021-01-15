NBT Bank N A NY Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 118,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $347.32. The stock had a trading volume of 92,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,436. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

