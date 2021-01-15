NBT Bank N A NY Has $2.25 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $1,539,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.43.

GWW stock traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $388.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $427.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.13.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

