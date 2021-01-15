NBT Bank N A NY Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,120,000 after acquiring an additional 352,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,245,000 after acquiring an additional 527,368 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,165,000 after acquiring an additional 138,567 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 71.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,235,000 after acquiring an additional 659,696 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRU traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.66. The company had a trading volume of 120,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,777. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.54.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

