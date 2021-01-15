Native Utility Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $937.00 (NUT)

Native Utility Token (CURRENCY:NUT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Native Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $25.31 or 0.00065709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Native Utility Token has a market capitalization of $24.88 million and $937.00 worth of Native Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Native Utility Token has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00036629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00107239 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00061015 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00233789 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00056433 BTC.

Native Utility Token Profile

Native Utility Token was first traded on February 26th, 2019. Native Utility Token’s total supply is 9,998,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,854 tokens. The official website for Native Utility Token is eosdt.com . Native Utility Token’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

Buying and Selling Native Utility Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Native Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Native Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Native Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

