National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Get National Beverage alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Beverage from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $87.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.39. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $100.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.44 and a 200-day moving average of $77.95.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. Equities analysts expect that National Beverage will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. American International Group Inc. raised its position in National Beverage by 2.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in National Beverage by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Beverage (FIZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.