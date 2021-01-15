National Bank Financial Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Barsele Minerals (OTCMKTS:BRSLF)

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Barsele Minerals (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS BRSLF opened at $0.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48. Barsele Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.58.

Barsele Minerals Company Profile

Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal property is the Barsele gold project covering an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in VÃ¤sterbottens LÃ¤n, Northern Sweden.

