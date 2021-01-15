National Bank Financial Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF)

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of CAGDF opened at $11.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

