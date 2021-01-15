National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will earn $4.71 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.80. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$843.30 million for the quarter.

KL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$89.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) stock opened at C$50.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of C$13.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.50. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$25.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.244 dividend. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 15.35%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

