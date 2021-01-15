National Bank Financial Comments on EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO)’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:EXF)

EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO) (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO) to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO) stock opened at C$4.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.55. EXFO Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.91 and a 52-week high of C$5.74. The company has a market cap of C$276.89 million and a P/E ratio of -28.08.

EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO) Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

