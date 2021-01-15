Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Natera from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Get Natera alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.16. 1,046,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,244. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.18. Natera has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $122.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $92,219.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 575,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,275,545.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $96,118.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,069,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,229,368. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Natera by 39.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,610,000 after buying an additional 359,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Natera by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,519,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $398,752,000 after purchasing an additional 318,587 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Natera by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 618,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,840,000 after purchasing an additional 224,622 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Natera by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,040,000 after purchasing an additional 198,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Natera by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,935,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,788,000 after purchasing an additional 185,551 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.