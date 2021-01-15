Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Raised to $163.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $159.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.17.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $142.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $143.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,894,000 after purchasing an additional 264,862 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,224,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 341,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,931,000 after buying an additional 129,281 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,650,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Nasdaq by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 174,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,456,000 after acquiring an additional 113,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.