NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Trading Up 5.3%

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) shares were up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 781,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 704,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
The company has a market cap of $397.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 35.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NantHealth by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NantHealth by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in NantHealth by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 12,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NantHealth by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)
NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company converging science and technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Canada. It provides NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software-as-a-service platforms, and connected care medical device interoperability solutions to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.
