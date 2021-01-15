NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Trading Up 5.3%

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) shares were up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 781,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 704,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get NantHealth alerts:

The company has a market cap of $397.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 35.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NantHealth by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NantHealth by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in NantHealth by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 12,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NantHealth by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company converging science and technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Canada. It provides NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software-as-a-service platforms, and connected care medical device interoperability solutions to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.