NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NSTG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $72.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.87. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $78.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.13 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $102,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,510.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 10,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $606,877.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,102.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,821 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,604,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,143,000 after buying an additional 52,455 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,631,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 468,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

