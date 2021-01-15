Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) (LON:NANO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.17

Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) (LON:NANO)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.17 and traded as low as $9.31. Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 649,746 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £31.03 million and a P/E ratio of -5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.17.

In other news, insider Christopher (Chris) Richards purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD) and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots, which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and ÂµLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color film, an optical film for use in colour conversion applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; copper indium gallium diselenide/sulfide and copper indium diselenide/sulfide nanoparticles for solar spectrum applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

