Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) (CVE:NNO) Shares Gap Down to $5.25

Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) (CVE:NNO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $4.87. Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 271,132 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of C$440.30 million and a P/E ratio of -98.16.

Get Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) alerts:

In related news, Director Paul Frank Matysek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.02, for a total transaction of C$30,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,689,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,171,289.66. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $479,450 over the last three months.

Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the production of high performance cathode materials used in lithium ion batteries in Canada. It serves the energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications markets. The company has a strategic agreement with Pulead Technology Industry Co, Ltd.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.