Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Short Interest Update

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,470,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the December 15th total of 7,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nano Dimension by 300.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 419,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 314,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NNDM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.40. 1,046,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,129,109. Nano Dimension has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.37). Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 952.60% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

