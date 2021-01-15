N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.8% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

VO traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $213.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,361. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $215.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

