N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Takes $933,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72,116.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218,923 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 40,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 19,351 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $975,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.65. 5,866,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,119,839. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.69. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

