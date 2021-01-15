N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.83 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.41. 1,784,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,229. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $64.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.49.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

