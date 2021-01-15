N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 465 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $247.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $704.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.83 and its 200 day moving average is $265.14. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,197,407 shares of company stock valued at $327,182,808. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

