N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Purchases 99 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $742,300,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after buying an additional 636,989 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.

BABA stock opened at $246.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $666.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

