N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,844 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,845,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,700,576. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.82. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $49.18.

