N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,608,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,187,000 after purchasing an additional 125,701 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 758,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 31,286 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 740,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after buying an additional 41,543 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 375,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 269,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $13.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

